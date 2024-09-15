Bella's Voice thrift shop celebrates 10th anniversary with new location in Lynnwood

Lynnwood, WA - Bella’s Voice, a local non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare, is celebrating their 10th anniversary of business in Lynnwood with the grand opening of a new, larger thrift store in the former Bartell Drugs Pharmacy off of Hwy 99.





Bella’s Voice Thrift Store gives new life to a former Bartell Drugs Pharmacy. Photo by Rory Durrough.



The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 10am - 2pm, Mayor Christine Frizzell and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance to kick off the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The one-stop-thrift shop sells a wide range of gently used goods and all proceeds benefit animal welfare throughout our communities through donations, education, and outreach programs.









The thrift store is located at 17633 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98037. They are open daily from 9am - 7pm with donation hours of 9am - 5pm, all donations are tax-deductible and help support Bella's Voice's mission of improving the lives of all animals. The Bella's team is proud and honored to give new life to a Washington staple business and continue serving the community through their Pet Food Bank, Emergency Vet Bill Program, and monthly partnerships with local animal charities to raise funds and awareness of their causes.




