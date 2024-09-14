Collections Corner: Blanche Hillmann's Companion

Blanche Hillman's camelback trunk is now part of the museum's collection

Photo courtesy SHM

At the start of August 2024, the Shoreline Historical Museum received a special donation of an 1896 travel trunk.





This important companion accompanied Richmond Beach Pioneer, Blanche E. Hillmann on her 1915 journey from Minneapolis, MN to present day Shoreline, WA.





The interior of the trunk was beautifully decorated

Photo courtesy SHM

The trunk was crafted in the German style Camelback form, known for its highly detailed wood carving, art printing and metalworking. The hardy storage unit had a curved top design that prevented other furniture from being stacked on top of it. This kept the contents of the trunk safe and allowed for multiple areas of storage. Perfect for the long journey from Minneapolis to Shoreline!





Blanche Hillmann was an elementary school teacher in Shoreline

Photo courtesy SHM

The trunk would have contained many of Hillmann's personal belongings, including clothes, housewares and teaching supplies as she made her journey across the Northwest to eventually reach Shoreline.





She would spend her career teaching 2nd grade and German language at Richmond Beach Elementary School, which was open from 1891-1971.







