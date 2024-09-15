Shoreline Fire assists with 2 alarm fire in Edmonds

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Apartment fire in Edmonds
Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County firefighters transported two people to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries while battling an apartment fire in Edmonds on Saturday shortly before 3pm.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm commercial fire to bring in additional resources.

A total eight units were impacted with fire or smoke damage, leaving 11 people displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire. 

Firefighters from Shoreline Fire Department assisted with this response.


Posted by DKH at 12:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  