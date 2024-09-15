Shoreline Fire assists with 2 alarm fire in Edmonds
Sunday, September 15, 2024
|Apartment fire in Edmonds
Photo courtesy South County Fire
South County firefighters transported two people to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries while battling an apartment fire in Edmonds on Saturday shortly before 3pm.
The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm commercial fire to bring in additional resources.
A total eight units were impacted with fire or smoke damage, leaving 11 people displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire.
Firefighters from Shoreline Fire Department assisted with this response.
