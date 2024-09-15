Shoreline Fire assists with 2 alarm fire in Edmonds

Apartment fire in Edmonds

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County firefighters transported two people to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries while battling an apartment fire in Edmonds on Saturday shortly before 3pm.

A total eight units were impacted with fire or smoke damage, leaving 11 people displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire.





The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm commercial fire to bring in additional resources.