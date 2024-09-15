Fall Continuing Education classes at Shoreline Community College
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Download and print for easy reference here
Choose from:
- Community Concert Band and Chorale
- Athletics & Wellness
- Gardening & making a natural holiday wreath
- Podcasting and Voiceover Training
- Career Training opportunities, including Flagger Training & Non-Profit development
- Intro to Excel and other business classes
- Youth softball camps, drama, music lessons & more!
- Language classes: Chinese, Japanese, Spanish
- Writing for personal enrichment or your career
- Retirement planning
- and more!
