Fall Continuing Education classes at Shoreline Community College

Sunday, September 15, 2024


Check out the fall brochure for Continuing Education classes at Shoreline Community College. 

  • Community Concert Band and Chorale
  • Athletics & Wellness
  • Gardening & making a natural holiday wreath
  • Podcasting and Voiceover Training
  • Career Training opportunities, including Flagger Training & Non-Profit development
  • Intro to Excel and other business classes
  • Youth softball camps, drama, music lessons & more!
  • Language classes: Chinese, Japanese, Spanish
  • Writing for personal enrichment or your career
  • Retirement planning
  • and more!

