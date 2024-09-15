Local Business: Silesia Guitars in Ridgecrest

Dagna Silesia, working in the shop

Photo courtesy Silesia Guitars

Q&A with Dagna Silesia, Owner of Silesia Guitars

Did you know that Silesia Guitars has been part of the Shoreline business community in Ridgecrest for almost 11 years? I recently met up with Dagna Silesia, the owner behind the guitar repair shop and luthiery. We discussed her journey, the evolution of the business, and what’s next for Silesia Guitars. Check it out!



Jeremy: Can you tell us a bit about yourself and what inspired you to start Silesia Guitars?





Dagna: I started out with just being a musician and just, you know, having that classic rockstar dream. I started playing when I was 12. I went to a music high school in Sweden—I'm originally from Poland, but I grew up in Sweden. After high school, I wanted to stay within the music business, not really knowing exactly what to do.





Then I stumbled upon a guitar-making school in Phoenix, Arizona, while I was still in Sweden. I thought, 'That's something that would be really cool to do,' so I packed my bags and came to the States for the school.





After I graduated from the luthier school, I worked for a couple of people in Seattle, like Parsons Guitar Shop, to gain experience. After a while, it was pretty easy to take the leap on my own.







Jeremy: How has your business evolved since you first opened your doors?





Dagna: We’ve been in this location for 11 years now. The locals have been really welcoming, and we have some amazing repeat clients. We just feel the love when they come in. The only major change is that I have a helper now who is a big part of the business. He’s always there, and it's a relief to have someone around. I worked on my own for so long, but having someone else makes the atmosphere in the shop better and is a great addition.





Custom inlay work

Photo courtesy Silesia Guitars Jeremy: What are your future plans for Silesia Guitars?





Dagna: I've always wanted to make custom guitars. But we’ve been so busy with repairs that I never got to that point. The custom guitars are still in the plans; it’s just pulling it all together.





I'm also looking to expand the inlay work. It's kind of my extra specialty and a fun thing I like to do on the side.





And as we grow, hopefully to involve one or two more people in the repair business. In such a niche market, it’s hard to find the right person. The meticulousness, detail-oriented skills and patience is so important because the difference between a good guitar setup and a bad one is so small. The measurements we’re dealing with are tiny!





I don’t want to expand the shop too much because I find the personal attention is so important to client satisfaction. For some people, leaving their guitar at a shop is a big matter of trust. The personal relationship with the luthier is what makes this experience more enjoyable.





Custom inlay work

Photo courtesy Silesia Guitars Jeremy: Who would you consider to be your ideal customer?





Dagna: An ideal customer is someone who likes to explore different sounds and is really into their guitar. They’re the kind of person who, as soon as something wears out, wants to keep their instrument in top-notch condition. I love those customers because it makes me happy to maintain their guitars – they have so much pride in their instruments.





I also enjoy helping beginners who come in with a guitar they just picked up, which might not be set up well. A lot of people don’t realize how much better a guitar can play after a proper setup.





Beginners often struggle because the instrument itself isn’t right, not necessarily because of their lack of ability. It’s like using a knife that hasn’t been sharpened—it makes things unnecessarily difficult. Helping someone discover that their guitar can be more enjoyable to play brings me lots of joy.



Jeremy: Do you have a favorite customer story?





Dagna: One of my favorite stories is about a client who started coming to me when he was just 14. He saved up money from landscaping jobs to get a custom inlay job done on his guitar. He kept coming back, and eventually, he decided he wanted to do what I do. I told him about the school I went to, and he ended up going there too. He worked for me for a few years before branching out on his own. I’m really proud of the journey he’s taken. It’s rewarding to know I played a part in his story.





Dagna: The best way is to just come in during our business hours—Wednesday through Friday.





People can be shy about it, but we encourage them to bring in their guitars so we can assess them in person.









Jeremy Gross Interviewer Details



Note to Readers: If you have a favorite business that you’d like profiled in Shoreline Area News, please let Jeremy know!





By Jeremy Gross