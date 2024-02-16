Snow in Shoreline Thursday

Created by students at Shoreline Community College

Photo courtesy SCC

As As predicted by our WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse , our area got some snow on Thursday morning. How much depended on where you live.





West Shoreline seems to have gotten the most - at least enough to make the ...interesting... snow creature shown above courtesy Shoreline Community College students.





Photo by Ken Berkun in Lake Forest Park

Central Shoreline and Lake Forest Park got enough to sprinkle lawns and turn decks white. Surprisingly, it didn't melt off until noon. Central Shoreline and Lake Forest Park got enough to sprinkle lawns and turn decks white. Surprisingly, it didn't melt off until noon.





We may have other chances this season. There's always April.





--Diane Hettrick







