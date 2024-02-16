Snow in Shoreline Thursday

Friday, February 16, 2024

Created by students at Shoreline Community College
Photo courtesy SCC

As predicted by our WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse, our area got some snow on Thursday morning. How much depended on where you live.

West Shoreline seems to have gotten the most - at least enough to make the ...interesting... snow creature shown above courtesy Shoreline Community College students.

Photo by Ken Berkun in Lake Forest Park

Central Shoreline and Lake Forest Park got enough to sprinkle lawns and turn decks white. Surprisingly, it didn't melt off until noon.

We may have other chances this season. There's always April.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  