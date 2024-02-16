Murder at Toadwurst School February 24, 2024 at the Shoreline Elks Lodge



There is a scent of murder and mayhem in the air at Toadwurst School. Evil is afoot and assistance is needed to find the devious, dastardly demon who could do such things! Help is needed! There is a scent of murder and mayhem in the air at Toadwurst School. Evil is afoot and assistance is needed to find the devious, dastardly demon who could do such things! Help is needed!





Join the actors and audience to discover ‘Who Dunnit?” in this production of Murder at Toadwurst School with a superb cast from the Juanita High School HOSA.





The curtain is set to rise on Saturday evening, February 24, 2024, with dinner at 5:00pm and show at 7:00pm.



This production is a fundraiser for the high school’s Health Occupations Students of America Club (HOSA). Proceeds from the event will go toward funding training, leadership projects and educational activities for this student group dedicated to developing skills for those striving to go into a healthcare profession.









For guaranteed seating, plan to purchase your tickets through the Elks Lodge by February 19. For more information, contact the Shoreline Lodge Office at 206-364-1800.





