WeatherWatcher: Will it snow Thursday morning? Yes, but probably minor or no accumulations

Low temperature expected Thursday Morning by the National Weather Service Some cold air is passing through the gaps in the Cascade Mountain range and the threat of mixed winter precipitation has returned. Some models say snow, others say a mix, and some say rain. The forecast is marginal on the freezing mark, and as always it seems with snow forecasts around here, uncertain. Some cold air is passing through the gaps in the Cascade Mountain range and the threat of mixed winter precipitation has returned. Some models say snow, others say a mix, and some say rain. The forecast is marginal on the freezing mark, and as always it seems with snow forecasts around here, uncertain.





For Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, the , the National Weather Service forecast is calling for snow, or rain and snow mixed late Wednesday night and Thursday. Most models show the bulk of the precipitation to be between 3am and 11am Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to be between 31°F and 37°F during this time.





This is a marginal event. In the coldest scenario we could see a trace to 2 inches of snow, but the more likely outcome from this event is snowfall but no accumulation. There might be some slushy accumulations on lawns and other unpaved surfaces for a short time.





The daytime temperature Thursday is expected to reach 42°F after the precipitation stops, which should melt off any accumulated snowfall we get. We have clearing Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. Temperatures overnight into Friday morning will likely dip down to the freezing mark but we begin to moderate through the weekend.





The weekend forecast looks rainy, with high temperatures near 50°F and lows near 40°F. The first half of next week looks like our typical late February weather of cloudy days with a chance of rain each day. We will quickly look back on this forecast as another near miss with snow this winter, as is somewhat typical during moderate to strong El Niño winters.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







