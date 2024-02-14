Winter Shelter Update from Lake City Partners

During the recent cold spell, Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness (LCP) opened their GLA Day Center over the weekend of January 13th and 14th, 2024 to respond to the freezing temperatures outside.





It was a welcome respite to those served on those cold weekend days.

The St. Dunstan's severe weather shelter was open for eight nights with a capacity of 20 beds and provided a total of 108 bed nights (67% total utilization, with 19 people on one night!).





We need more investment in the North Seattle King County area to support the over 350 unsheltered people in our community.





LCP strongly supports efforts to bring more shelter in the Lake City and North Seattle area. We have been working to bring a seasonal winter shelter to Lake City for well over a year.





Our team favors a seasonal winter shelter solution over severe weather emergency response for a variety of reasons, with effective access to housing pathways being the biggest one.





We are working closely with KCRHA, King County, and the City of Seattle to advocate for increased funding to support neighborhood-based seasonal winter shelter as a way of creating meaningful pathways to housing.





--William Towey, Executive Director







