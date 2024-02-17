32nd Town Hall RESCHEDULED to Tuesday, February 20th at 6:30pm
Saturday, February 17, 2024
The 32nd Legislative District Town Hall with Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis has been RESCHEDULED from Monday, February 19th at 7:30pm to Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30pm.
We hope you will still be able to join us for this chance to hear what bills we’re working on, ask us questions, and share the issues that matter to you!
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.
WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis
WHAT: 32nd District Virtual Town Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 20th @ 6:30 PM
WHERE: Watch on Facebook and YouTube
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here
