Last chance for Camp Fire candy - Sunday at Town & Country Market from 3-5pm
Saturday, February 17, 2024
You have one last chance to buy from a local group.
Shoreline Camp Fire girls and their leaders will be at Town & Country Market on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 3-5pm.
Your support helps youth build skills like goal setting, public speaking, money management, and entrepreneurship while helping families cover the costs of activities, program supplies, emblems, vests, and camps.
0 comments:
Post a Comment