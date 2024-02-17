Last chance for Camp Fire candy - Sunday at Town & Country Market from 3-5pm

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Photo courtesy Camp Fire
Camp Fire online candy sales end on Monday, February 19, 2024. 

You have one last chance to buy from a local group. 

Shoreline Camp Fire girls and their leaders will be at Town & Country Market on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 3-5pm.

Your support helps youth build skills like goal setting, public speaking, money management, and entrepreneurship while helping families cover the costs of activities, program supplies, emblems, vests, and camps. 


Additionally, each purchase helps Camp Fire Central Puget Sound provide curriculum, programs, group support, and financial assistance.


