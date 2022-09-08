Shoreline Covenant Block Party Saturday, September 10, 2022
Thursday, September 8, 2022
There will be free festival food to eat, a bounce house, crafts for kids, lawn games, a Kids’ Marketplace, and more!
Kool Kidz ice cream truck will be on site and selling their treats from 12-2pm. Strum ukulele band will provide live music and hula dancing from 11am-12:30pm.
Event is open to all and is FREE. Bring your family and your neighbors to this fun family event.
Shoreline Covenant Church is located at 1330 N 185th on the corner of N. 185th and Ashworth.
