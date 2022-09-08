Shoreline Covenant Block Party Saturday, September 10, 2022

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Shoreline Covenant Church invites the community to join them in their "Hello Fall" Block Party on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11 to 3pm on the church grounds on N.185th Street and Ashworth Avenue North.
There will be free festival food to eat, a bounce house, crafts for kids, lawn games, a Kids’ Marketplace, and more!

Kool Kidz ice cream truck will be on site and selling their treats from 12-2pm. Strum ukulele band will provide live music and hula dancing from 11am-12:30pm.
Event is open to all and is FREE. Bring your family and your neighbors to this fun family event.
Shoreline Covenant Church is located at 1330 N 185th on the corner of N. 185th and Ashworth.



