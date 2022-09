King County COVID-19 reporting has been completely revamped

King county hospitalizations





By Diane Hettrick





King county has completely revised how it reports COVID-19 information.









They do provide what seems to be a great deal of information and I invite you to check it out





If there is someone who loves numbers and statistics and would like to go through the data and provide local information, please email me at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

This map includes Shoreline



This map includes Lake Forest Park

The current community level in King county is LOW.