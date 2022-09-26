King County COVID-19 reporting has been completely revamped

Monday, September 26, 2022

King county hospitalizations

By Diane Hettrick

King county has completely revised how it reports COVID-19 information.


They do provide what seems to be a great deal of information and I invite you to check it out.


If there is someone who loves numbers and statistics and would like to go through the data and provide local information, please email me at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
This map includes Shoreline
This map includes Lake Forest Park

The current community level in King county is LOW.


