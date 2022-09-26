North City Bistro has new owners

Monday, September 26, 2022

Lee Oskar and Friends playing at The Bistro

Sharon and Ray Bloom have signed papers to sell the North City Bistro and Wine Shop to Taylor and Leah Park.

The Parks are currently in the labor-intensive process of obtaining a license from the State Liquor Control Board.

Ray says, "Taylor is a Very well known Chef with a Ton of experience, and Leah is a Pastry chef, so we are quite certain they will elevate our already delicious food."

Ray and Sharon Bloom
Ray and Sharon will continue to work with them for some weeks,

"until they are up to speed on our processes, including hosting live music, which they have committed to doing. 
"That may change eventually, but if you all continue to support them and the live music, that will truly help insure that music will still flow from NCB!"

"Sharon and I can't express how peaceful and pleasant the whole negotiation process has been, and we feel our beloved Bistro is going to the Perfect people!! 
"We hope you continue to support them as you have us over the past (nearly) 9 years!"

The Blooms are retiring to the south of France.



Posted by DKH at 12:47 AM
