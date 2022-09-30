Road closure at 8th Ave NE, south of NE 185th St

Friday, September 30, 2022

As part of the Lynnwood Link Extension Project, contractors will be performing utility work at the intersection of NE 185th St. and 8th Ave NE. 

8th Ave NE will be closed south of NE 185th St. during this work.
  • There will be flaggers during the day duration of work.
  • Residents should expect noise from heavy equipment and vehicles.
  • Work may involve vibration activities to adjacent neighbors.
Two-way traffic at NE 185th St. and 8th Ave NE will be maintained via one lane road with flaggers to direct traffic.
  • Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Work hours are from 7:00am to 5:00pm
  • Where:8th Ave NE, south of NE 185th St.
  • Local and driveway access will be maintained for residents.
  • Detour will be in place. (see map for closure area)
Contact us


