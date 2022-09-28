Jobs: IT Network and Telecommunications - Journey





The position provides professional technical support for all telecommunications systems in the NW Region. This position ensures reliable voice communications for employees, partner agencies, and public customers when using various central telephone systems, desk phones, softphone app for PC, Android and iOS, and voice and data circuits in a 24 hour / 7 day environment.









Job description and application







The position supports the critical need of employees to communicate while carrying out their mission of operating and improving the state’s transportation systems and ensuring the safety of the traveling public. Position is also responsible for public safety E911 roadway emergency phones and communication with state emergency services.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$80,060 – $107,667 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking a network and telecommunication professional to serve as an IT Network and Telecommunications – Journey in Shoreline, WA.