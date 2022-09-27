Bolt Creek fire update

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Here is a visual of the #BoltCreekFire late Monday night edging closer to the roadway. 

Fire teams and WSDOT crews are closing US 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and #Skykomish (MP 46 to MP 49) overnight. 

Evacuation levels have not changed and the closure will be reassessed Tuesday morning.

According to the Western Chiefs Fire Map, The Bolt Creek Fire remains at 7% contained. It has burnt 11,355 acres and increased by 78 acres in the past 24 hour period.



