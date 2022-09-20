New NEMCo Emergency Manager

This summer, the City of Lake Forest Park welcomed Kevin Lowery to its team. Kevin is the new Emergency Manager for the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo).

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership among the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP), Northshore Fire Department (NSFD) and Northshore Utility District (NUD). NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.

Kevin began his career in public service in 2002, volunteering as a firefighter while studying as an undergrad at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He next served in local law enforcement, and later joined the United States Coast Guard.





He most recently served as the Assistant Operations Officer on the Coast Guard’s only oceanographic research vessel and as a Command Duty Officer in Seattle’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center.



Kevin holds a Master of Administrative Science as well as a Master of Emergency Management. In his hometown, Mr. Lowery volunteered with the Cranbury Township Fire Department, Board of Recreation, and as the Chairman of the township’s Municipal Alliance Committee on Drug Abuse and Alcoholism. He spends his free time exploring public lands, reading, and spending time with his family.



Under Kevin’s leadership, NEMCo has started to re-engage its volunteers, both Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), by taking an active role at recent events such as LFP’s Safety Day in July, August’s National Night Out festivities in both Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, and the dedication of the West Sammamish Bridge.





During these events NEMCo shared preparedness information and helped to provide basic first aid to the public. Both he CERT and RACES groups were at the Picnic in the Park event on September 10 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park. Citizens can find more emergency preparation information on NEMCo’s website



