Make a Big Mouth Foam Puppet
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
from 3 - 4:15pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St
Ages 6 and older; ages 6 to 7 must be accompanied by an adult.
Make a new friend — a big mouth foam puppet with Cheryl Hadley!
Learn how to create a puppet and design a costume to give it a unique personality.
Discover techniques to manipulate and move your puppet.
All supplies provided.
Please register. Participation is limited to 19 children. Accompanying adults do not need to register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/630cfda490539237003bc042
