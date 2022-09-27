Make a Big Mouth Foam Puppet

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Make a Big Mouth Foam Puppet
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 
from 3 - 4:15pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St
Ages 6 and older; ages 6 to 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Make a new friend — a big mouth foam puppet with Cheryl Hadley! 

Learn how to create a puppet and design a costume to give it a unique personality. 

Discover techniques to manipulate and move your puppet.

All supplies provided.

Please register. Participation is limited to 19 children. Accompanying adults do not need to register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/630cfda490539237003bc042



