Jobs: WSDOT Scoping Assistant (TE1)

Thursday, September 29, 2022

WSDOT
Scoping Assistant (TE1)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $80,879 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an engineering professional who has a passion for creative solutions, innovation, and can provide success in collaborative efforts to serve as our next Scoping Assistant supporting our Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office. 

This position will help manage, coordinate, and monitor the development of project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation projects in the Highway Construction Program (HCP). 

From fieldwork for site investigation and data collection, to crafting a scope and estimate for a buildable highway construction project – this position is an excellent career start for an innovative engineer. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 1:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  