Jobs: WSDOT Scoping Assistant (TE1)





This position will help manage, coordinate, and monitor the development of project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation projects in the Highway Construction Program (HCP).









From fieldwork for site investigation and data collection, to crafting a scope and estimate for a buildable highway construction project – this position is an excellent career start for an innovative engineer. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$60,190 - $80,879 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an engineering professional who has a passion for creative solutions, innovation, and can provide success in collaborative efforts to serve as our next Scoping Assistant supporting our Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office.