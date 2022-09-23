Jobs: WSDOT Utilities Accommodation and Project Delivery Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)









This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training. This position allows you to progress upward through the Transportation Engineer field and achieve the goal class of a Transportation Engineer 3. Candidates will be considered for a Transportation Engineer 2 or Transportation Engineer 3, depending on their qualifications.



Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$66,377 - $98,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire an innovative project manager with a desire to fully utilize their analytical, negotiation, and communication skills as our next Utilities Accommodation and Project Delivery Engineer assigned to NWR Headquarters in Shoreline.This position will serve in a dual role capacity. As the Utilities Project Delivery Engineer, this position will be responsible for the coordination and support of negotiations between the NW region engineering offices and utility companies to identify and resolve utility conflicts impacting transportation project design and construction.