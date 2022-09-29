Shoreline Baby Corner needs donations of school aged kids clothing
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Shoreline Baby Corner gives easy access for volunteers, agency partners and providers from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Kirkland, Edmonds, Bothell, and more.
More than 200 children are helped from the Shoreline Hub each month in partnership with school districts, early learning centers, housing, early intervention services, maternal and infant health, emergency services, and food banks.
Right now the Shoreline Hub needs school-aged kids clothing, either new or gently used.
The Hub, located in the North City Business District, will be open from 11am to 1pm this Saturday, October 1, 2022 collecting donations!
Here’s the link to their location page with more donation hours and directions on how to find our Hub: Shoreline - Baby Corner
Shoreline Baby Corner is a 5,000 sqft. facility located at 17230 12th Ave NE Shoreline WA 98155
If you do not have these items, this week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week.
On an ordinary day, one in three US families cannot afford diapers for their young children.
Learn more about diaper need how you can help www.babycorner.org
See our previous article about Shoreline Baby Corner
