Shoreline Baby Corner needs donations of school aged kids clothing

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Shoreline Baby Corner gives easy access for volunteers, agency partners and providers from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Kirkland, Edmonds, Bothell, and more.

More than 200 children are helped from the Shoreline Hub each month in partnership with school districts, early learning centers, housing, early intervention services, maternal and infant health, emergency services, and food banks.

Right now the Shoreline Hub needs school-aged kids clothing, either new or gently used.

The Hub, located in the North City Business District, will be open from 11am to 1pm this Saturday, October 1, 2022 collecting donations! 

Here’s the link to their location page with more donation hours and directions on how to find our Hub: Shoreline - Baby Corner 

Shoreline Baby Corner is a 5,000 sqft. facility located at 17230 12th Ave NE Shoreline WA 98155

If you do not have these items, this week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

On an ordinary day, one in three US families cannot afford diapers for their young children.

Learn more about diaper need how you can help www.babycorner.org

See our previous article about Shoreline Baby Corner 


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  