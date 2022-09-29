Shoreline Baby Corner needs donations of school aged kids clothing

Shoreline Baby Corner gives easy access for volunteers, agency partners and providers from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Kirkland, Edmonds, Bothell, and more.





More than 200 children are helped from the Shoreline Hub each month in partnership with school districts, early learning centers, housing, early intervention services, maternal and infant health, emergency services, and food banks.





Right now the Shoreline Hub needs school-aged kids clothing, either new or gently used.









Here’s the link to their location page with more donation hours and directions on how to find our Hub: Shoreline - Baby Corner







On an ordinary day,



Learn more about diaper need how you can help

On an ordinary day, one in three US families cannot afford diapers for their young children.Learn more about diaper need how you can help www.babycorner.org











