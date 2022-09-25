LFP Police calls 9-9 to 9-23-2022

Lake Forest Park Police

Weekly police Calls 09/09 – 09/23





Officers responded to 387 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:

119 Traffic related incidents

95 Extra patrols / Business checks

36 Suspicious Circumstances

9 Theft / Shoplift (3 vehicle thefts)

10 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject

7 Alarms

6 Disturbance / 911

8 Warrant Arrests

