LFP Police calls 9-9 to 9-23-2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Weekly police Calls 09/09 – 09/23
Officers responded to 387 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 119 Traffic related incidents
- 95 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 36 Suspicious Circumstances
- 9 Theft / Shoplift (3 vehicle thefts)
- 10 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
- 7 Alarms
- 6 Disturbance / 911
- 8 Warrant Arrests
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.
