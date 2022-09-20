Reminder: Shoreline Police Chief Candidates Virtual Public Forum Wednesday 6:30 - 8:00pm

Shoreline Police station entrance

Shoreline Police Chief Candidates Virtual Public Forum





Wednesday, September 21, 6:30 to 8:00pm.









Webinar ID: 891 6250 0334

Passcode: 293366





Residents who wish to submit questions to the candidates can do so using the Q/A feature in Zoom during the meeting. The moderator will compile questions for the candidates based on the questions submitted.





Interpretation will be provided in the following languages during the public forum to meet the two Police Chief candidates: ASL

Mandarin

Spanish

Tigrinya Live transcription will also be happening during the meeting.









The City of Shoreline contracts with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) for police services. Although officers work for King County, they are assigned to work specifically in Shoreline and focus on building relationships with the Shoreline community. The Police Chief reports to the King County Sheriff and the Shoreline City Manager.



The two Police Chief candidates are Captain Kelly Park, who is currently the Operations / Administration Captain for the Shoreline Police Department, and Captain Heather Volpe, who is currently the Operations/Administration Captain for KCSO’s Southwest Precinct.



City Manager Debbie Tarry anticipates making a final decision on the new Police Chief by the end of September.

