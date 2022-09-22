Mural Project Edmonds (MPE) has new mural in process

New mural being created in Edmonds

Photo courtesy MPE Edmonds, WA, September 20, 2022– For so many of us who call Edmonds home, it feels like the perfect story-book setting. This emotion is illustrated quite literally in the newest mural from Mural Project Edmonds (MPE).





Located on the south facing wall of 114 4th Ave N, muralist A.J. Power is painting “Returning Home,” a storybook scene that captures the idea of Edmonds as a welcoming committee that you’ll want to return to over and over again.





“I'm so proud that Crow is the site for the next mural in Edmonds!” said Crow owner Jen Lawson of being chosen for the new mural. “A.J's whimsical design will energize the block and be the perfect addition to the 4th Avenue Arts Corridor."





“I am honored to be a part of this project and make a contribution to the aesthetics of a historic and often visited city. Edmonds has a unique identity, and I want the mural to honor that community spirit,” said Power.





As both the author of children’s books and painter of anthropomorphic animals, Power has experience in creating fairy tale worlds. He has been perfecting the design of the mural over the past few months.





“I invite people to visually read the image. There are visual cues around the painting that allude to universal narratives: the father teaching his children, the traveler returning home, the matriarch watching over all,” explained Power.

“There are also historical narratives: The two oxen whose names were included as signatories to help Edmonds to register as a city, and the many cedar shake roofs that refer back to the shingle factories. I love narrative illustrations that ask the viewer to interpret the scene. If the visual cues are left open enough, then the viewer can provide their own reading and interpret their own story.”





Part of the process of creating a mural

Photo courtesy MPE

Mural Project Edmonds (MPE), a committee of Art Walk Edmonds, has been responsible for new murals in downtown Edmonds for the past few years. The overall goal of the new MPE is to bring professional-level, well-planned artistry to the community and to fit appropriately into the chosen space.