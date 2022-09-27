NUHSA seeking nominations for 2022 Human Services Awards
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
- Human Services Champion of the Year
- Outstanding Human Services Program
- Youth Human Services Leadership Award
During these extraordinary times, it is more important than ever to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to serve others.
Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?
Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership? Have they helped build the capacity of our community to address our most pressing challenges?
If so, please give the recognition these individuals and organizations deserve!
Nominations are due November 1, 2022. For more information, see here.
Nominees and winners will be honored at NUHSA’s 2022 Human Services Awards celebration on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 5:30pm. For more information or to RSVP for this community event, email staff@nuhsa.org
