Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development Expert
Friday, September 30, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$102,173 - $137,403 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a talented IT Application Development Expert to lead the planning and development of new processes, standards, and policy to address transportation operations business needs.
This role tracks, assesses and implements national transportation operations and software developments, methods and approaches. This position leads the team, driving implementation of new and improved technology statewide. It represents the group nationally on standards development and is the “go to” person for communicating nationally.
The position combines expertise in traffic engineering and software engineering skills with a mastery of knowledge of traffic management hardware and software to lead the statewide integration of high-profile transportation management systems to efficiently operate state highways in a cost-effective manner.
Job description and application
