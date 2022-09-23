Paving completed on N 155th St in Shoreline

Friday, September 23, 2022

Paving complete on N 155th St
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Paving work on N 155th Street is complete.

No additional night work is scheduled. Next week, crews will adjust utility lids and in mid-October, crews will return to place roadway striping and pavement markings.

We will return in summer 2023 to complete curb ramps and curb repairs.

In addition, as part of a future phase, the City secured funding to overlay N 155th Street from I-5 to 15th Avenue NE. Construction for this work is planned to occur in 2024.

Posted by DKH at 10:05 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  