Paving completed on N 155th St in Shoreline
Friday, September 23, 2022
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Paving work on N 155th Street is complete.
No additional night work is scheduled. Next week, crews will adjust utility lids and in mid-October, crews will return to place roadway striping and pavement markings.
We will return in summer 2023 to complete curb ramps and curb repairs.
In addition, as part of a future phase, the City secured funding to overlay N 155th Street from I-5 to 15th Avenue NE. Construction for this work is planned to occur in 2024.
