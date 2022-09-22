Join Friends of North City Park Saturday to help pull invasive weeds

Gardening at North City Park Saturday Come out to North City Park this Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10-noon to help remove invasive plants in preparation for Green Shoreline Day. Come out to North City Park this Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10-noon to help remove invasive plants in preparation for Green Shoreline Day.





We will be planting native shrubs and trees to enhance the community ecosystem!





Advance registration is appreciated! Registration and lots of good information here: