Join Friends of North City Park Saturday to help pull invasive weeds
Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Gardening at North City Park Saturday
We will be planting native shrubs and trees to enhance the community ecosystem!
Advance registration is appreciated! Registration and lots of good information here:
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/372/
North City Park is located directly north of North City School. 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
