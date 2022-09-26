Outdoor story time continues through October at the Shoreline Library

Monday, September 26, 2022

Outdoor Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library

Tuesday, September 27 and October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 12:30pm

Join Miss Laurie for stories and songs outside at the front entrance of the Shoreline Library! This is under the roof but still outdoors. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket or mat to sit on.

In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

The library is located at 345 NE 175th St at the corner of 5th NE and NE 175th in Shoreline.



