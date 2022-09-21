Night Sky: Contrails and International Space Station and a star
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
I went out Tuesday night knowing the International Space Station would be coming by around 8:04pm.
In the first photo around 7:30pm I saw this comet-like streak, which was not the space station, but just a jet contrail being lit up by the setting sun.
|The brightest star in the sky is the International Space Station
In the second photo right at 8:04pm the ISS showed up. It is the bright “star” in the upper middle. It moved quite rapidly from West to East.
A real star in the lower right is Arcturus.
