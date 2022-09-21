Night Sky: Contrails and International Space Station and a star

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Contrail against a sunset

Story and photos by Barbara Twaddell

I went out Tuesday night knowing the International Space Station would be coming by around 8:04pm.

In the first photo around 7:30pm I saw this comet-like streak, which was not the space station, but just a jet contrail being lit up by the setting sun.

The brightest star in the sky is the International Space Station

In the second photo right at 8:04pm the ISS showed up. It is the bright “star” in the upper middle. It moved quite rapidly from West to East. 

A real star in the lower right is Arcturus.



Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  