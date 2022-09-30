Seattle Latino Film Festival at Shoreline College Theatre October 12, 13, 14





Jorge had a vision to create a film festival in Seattle for Latino artists and filmmakers. The Seattle Latino Film Festival is the only one of its kind in the entire Northwest of the United States.





Although the organization operates under budget, the staff are passionate about the films that the festival presents, and are grateful to the film industry for supporting this organization.



The Festival runs during the month of October to coincide with the National Hispanic Heritage Month. SLFF includes international filmmakers, producers, and actors with the specific purpose of engaging the Seattle community with cross-cultural perspectives, and to create a forum to explore those perspectives, many of which are integral to the experience of "Latinidad."



The Shoreline Community College Theatre is one of the venues, showing films October 12, 13, 14, 2022.

October 12, 7pm - The Sound of Violet

October 13, 7pm - Another Orange / Heavier than Water

October 14, 7pm - When Spirits Dance / OaxacaCalifornia: The Return

Every youth over 13 attending OaxacaCalifornia will receive a free, high-quality soccer ball courtesy of RAVE Foundation and Seattle Sounders FC.





Tickets, trailers, and more information here



Another local venue is the Edmonds Community College Black Box Theatre. On Saturday, October 8, 2022 they will show the film Ernesto on Earth. Free tickets are available at this page.

Seattle Latino Film Festival was founded in 2009 by Jorge Enrique Gonzalez Pacheco, a Cuban international award-winning poet, film industry professional, and cultural entrepreneur.