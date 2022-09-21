Apply now for the LFP Farmers Market Holiday Crafts Fairs
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Third Place Commons Holiday Crafts Fairs on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Both crafts fairs will run from 10am to 2pm in conjunction with special pre-holiday editions of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, which will take place outside in the regular market location (weather permitting).
In deference to the continually evolving COVID conditions, the current event plan is to have some crafts vendors inside in the traditional location in the lower lobby of Town Center and other crafts vendors outside with the regular market vendors.
However these plans could change in the lead-up to each event, depending on both weather and COVID numbers. On the application, please be sure to indicate via the designated tick boxes where you are willing to be placed for these events.
Applications for these competitive, juried events must be received via email by Monday, October 10th for guaranteed consideration.
All items must be handmade in Washington by the individuals selling at the market. Artists and crafters of all media are encouraged to apply to represent a broad spectrum of creative endeavors.
Get more information and download the application here.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and the Holiday Crafts Fairs are programs of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years.
Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
