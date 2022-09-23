State Department of Corrections applying Norwegian methods to reduce recidivism





A delegation of Washington state officials including Gov. Jay Inslee visited Romerike Prison near Oslo, Norway to observe their compelling correctional model. The visit was part of the governor’s ten-day trade mission to the Nordic countries.



The mission of the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) is to improve public safety by positively changing lives.









DOC has partnered with AMEND at the University of California San Francisco to adopt new strategies like those used in Norway to prepare incarcerated people for successful reentry into society, a tactic which DOC hopes will prevent many from returning to prison.

Norwegian prisons prioritize rehabilitation and have succeeded, slashing recidivism to just 20% (one-third of the American rate).