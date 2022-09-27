Bristol Ellington approved as Shoreline’s new City Manager

Since 1996, Ellington has worked for the City of Henderson in different leadership and managerial roles, helping to direct the fast-growing city of over 330,000 people.





Prior to working for Henderson, Ellington served as a planner for the cities of Palm Beach, Florida and Gainesville, Florida, and the Town of Hilton Head, South Carolina.



Ellington has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Michigan; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from the University of Wisconsin.





He has also received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive the credential, an individual must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government and demonstrate a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development. Ellington is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.



Ellington’s first day with the City will be November 28, 2022.







