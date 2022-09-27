Bristol Ellington approved as Shoreline’s new City Manager
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|Bristol Ellington, new
Shoreline City Manager
Ellington’s appointment is the culmination of a 13-week nationwide search for a new city manager after current City Manager Debbie Tarry announced her retirement in May.
“The City of Shoreline had an amazing range of very qualified applicants for this position,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.
“Bristol brings a combination of outside experience, commitment to Shoreline’s values, and leadership excellence that I’m confident will serve Shoreline well.
"I’m looking forward to working with him as Shoreline’s next City Manager.”
Ellington currently serves as the Deputy City Manager / Chief Operating Officer for the City of Henderson, Nevada and has been in that position since 2018.
Prior to that, Ellington served as the Assistant City Manager, the Director of Community Development, and the Assistant Director of Community Development for the City of Henderson.
“The City Council and the Shoreline community have developed a bold vision for the future that will create a vibrant, welcoming city for everyone,” declared Ellington.
“That is what drew me to this position. I am humbled and honored to be selected as the City of Shoreline’s next City Manager and I look forward to leading the organization and serving the community as we work to make that vision a reality.”
Since 1996, Ellington has worked for the City of Henderson in different leadership and managerial roles, helping to direct the fast-growing city of over 330,000 people.
Prior to working for Henderson, Ellington served as a planner for the cities of Palm Beach, Florida and Gainesville, Florida, and the Town of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Ellington has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Michigan; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from the University of Wisconsin.
He has also received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive the credential, an individual must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government and demonstrate a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development. Ellington is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Ellington’s first day with the City will be November 28, 2022.
