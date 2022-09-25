Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool open house Saturday, October 1, 2022



is excited to invite new families to learn more about our community and school at our Fall Fest Open House this Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:30-11:30am at our preschool located at Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool is excited to invite new families to learn more about our community and school at our Fall Fest Open House this Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:30-11:30am at our preschool located at 17839 Aurora Ave N

The 2022-23 Enrollment deadline has been extended. Spots are still available in Baby N' Me (0-1 yrs), Movers (3-4 yrs) and Groovers (4-5 yrs).





Bring your kids to play in our new outdoor playscape, create art and explore with a scavenger hunt.





Offering tours and an info booth to answer any questions you have about our school.





**Shorenorth is a COVID-19 vaccinated campus**









