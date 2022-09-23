Reminder: Friends of Shoreline Library book sale - Friday, Sunday, and Monday

Friday, September 23, 2022

There are treasures here...
Friends of the Shoreline Library book sale

Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm is our very popular members-only presale. We sell memberships at the door. Only $10 for an individual membership!

The sale will be open to the general public at 11am on Sunday. Bag sale will be on Monday. The adjusted days accommodate the Saturday closure of the library. Please come by and buy!!!

Many thanks to the 30+ volunteers who set up tables and sorted through hundreds of boxes of books and media.

The library is at 345 NE 175th (5th and 175th)



