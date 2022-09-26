Shoreline council to study waste reduction, resident satisfaction survey, and North King County crisis triage facility
Monday, September 26, 2022
There are three study items on the agenda for the Shoreline City Council on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7pm.
The meeting is hybrid - in the Shoreline Council Chamber and on Zoom. The council chamber is part of City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N. The zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
Full agenda and instructions for making public comment HERE
