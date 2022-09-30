Famed mountaineer who died in an avalanche in Nepal was a Shorewood graduate

Her many successes include earning a National Geographic Explorers grant in 2014 to lead an expedition to a “little known” peak in the northern region of Myanmar, Hkakabo Razi, that was captured in an award-winning documentary, “Down to Nothing.”





Nelson was named National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year in 2018, according to the biography. She was also named captain of The North Face Athlete Team the same year, a title only U.S. climber Conrad Anker has held.