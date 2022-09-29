Senior Activity Center fundraising breakfast October 13 at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, September 29, 2022
We invite you to a very special event, our Annual Fundraising Community Breakfast. It will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 7 - 8:30am at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the PUB Building 9000.
Register HERE or scan the QR code.
This year we wanted you to not only support The Senior Activity Center but to walk away with new knowledge and skills for your growing businesses.
We have invited Roger Starkweather and Steven Picanza with Marketing That Matters, an acclaimed marketing agency, to share the latest branding and marketing trends that will help move your business into 2023.
Whether you oversee marketing or are a business owner, you’ll find your time well spent. If you are not able to attend please extend this invitation to a team member.
Please know, this is a fundraising event and an “ask” will happen during the program. If you are not able to attend, you can support the Center with a donation HERE.
We have all made it through the last two and half years, possibly the most challenging times of our lives.
We are rebuilding and I’m asking for your help.
--Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director
