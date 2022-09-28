North City Water District: a 90 year history





The district serves the east side of Shoreline and the west side of Lake Forest Park. Its headquarters, maintenance facility, and water tower are located in the North City Business District in Shoreline.





The remainder of Shoreline is served by the Seattle Public Utility District. Lake Forest Park has three other water districts: LFP Water, Northshore PUD, Seattle Public Utility District.





District Manager Diane Pottinger has run the district since 2011. For twelve years before that, she was the consulting engineer for both Ronald Wastewater and the North City Water District.





To mark the 90th year of the water district, she wrote its history by the decades.





Imagine being one of those handful of individuals who got together and decided it was time to give our area their very own water utility. They had to have the foresight to look ahead, and the determination to plan a system that would meet the needs of both existing and future residents—an approach we’ve continued to uphold every year since then.

To view all 10 chapters, click here:



We can't thank Victoria Stiles and Kenneth Doutt of the Shoreline Historical Museum enough for their kindness and invaluable assistance throughout this effort!



To view all 10 chapters, click here: 90th anniversary | North City Water District It begins:

2021 marked the 90th anniversary of the North City Water District.