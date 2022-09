League of Women Voters Snohomish County schedules live-stream candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has scheduled a series of live-streamed Candidate Forums

Watch on their YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty Video and podcasts of all forums will be available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website and YouTube Channel . Recordings will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.