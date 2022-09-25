League of Women Voters Snohomish County schedules live-stream candidate forums
Sunday, September 25, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has scheduled a series of live-streamed Candidate Forums
- Legislative District 44: Thursday, Sept 29, Senator – 5:00 pm/Positions 1, 2 - 6:30pm
- Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct 5 - 6:30 pm
- Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct 11, Senator – 5:00 pm/Positions 1 & 2 - 6:30 pm
- Congressional District 1: Thursday, Oct 18 - 6:30 pm
Watch on their YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty
Video and podcasts of all forums will be available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website and YouTube Channel. Recordings will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.
The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.
