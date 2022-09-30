Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing October 6, 2022 on amendments to the Comp plan

253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 864 3151 0737 Passcode: 841041

This meeting is conducted in a hybrid manner with both in-person and virtual options to attend.

Estimated Time

The Planning Commission provides several options for public comment: in person in the Council Chamber; remote via computer or phone; or through written comment. Members of the public may address the Planning Commission during Public Hearings for three minutes or less, depending on the number of people wishing to speak. The total public comment period will be no more than 30 minutes. If more than 10 people are signed up to speak, each speaker will be allocated 2 minutes. Please be advised that each speaker’s comments are being recorded.

The Planning Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) to provide oral public comment: