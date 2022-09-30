Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing October 6, 2022 on amendments to the Comp plan

Friday, September 30, 2022

Shoreline Planning Commission

SHORELINE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING AGENDA Thursday, October 6, 2022 Council Chamber Shoreline City Hall 7:00pm

City of Shoreline | 17500 Midvale Avenue North | Shoreline, WA 98133

Zoom link to meeting:

253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 864 3151 0737 Passcode: 841041

This meeting is conducted in a hybrid manner with both in-person and virtual options to attend.

Estimated Time

  1. CALL TO ORDER 7:00

  2. ROLL CALL 7:01

  3. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA 7:02

  4. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES FROM: 7:03

    1. August 18, 2022 Draft Minutes

    2. September 1, 2022 Draft Minutes

The Planning Commission provides several options for public comment: in person in the Council Chamber; remote via computer or phone; or through written comment. Members of the public may address the Planning Commission during Public Hearings for three minutes or less, depending on the number of people wishing to speak. The total public comment period will be no more than 30 minutes. If more than 10 people are signed up to speak, each speaker will be allocated 2 minutes. Please be advised that each speaker’s comments are being recorded.

The Planning Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) to provide oral public comment:

Sign-Up for Remote Public Comment Pre-registration is required by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting. 

Submit Written Public Comment Written comments will be presented to Council and posted to the website if

received by 4:00 p.m. the night of the meeting; otherwise, they will be sent and posted the next day.

  1. GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT 7:04

  2. PUBLIC HEARING

    (a) 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendments 7:05

  3. PUBLIC TESTIMONY

  4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS 8:10

  5. NEW BUSINESS 8:11

  6. REPORTS OF COMMITTEES and COMMISSIONERS/ANNOUNCEMENTS 8:12

  7. AGENDA FOR NEXT MEETING: October 20, 2022 8:13

  8. ADJOURNMENT 8:15

The Planning Commission meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 801-2230 in advance for more information. For TTY telephone service call 546-0457. 




We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

