Richmond Beach Art Cottage Walk Saturday

Richmond Beach Art Cottage Walk





Gain new perspectives on Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and its history through an intimate tour of the Art Cottage and the grounds surrounding it.





Art Cottage This walk is in partnership with the City of Shoreline Public Art Program and will include movement and embodiment practices accessible to any age and ability. This walk is in partnership with the City of Shoreline Public Art Program and will include movement and embodiment practices accessible to any age and ability.





Walk is rated moderate for some uneven terrain and the duration of the experience. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles, with movement exercises total duration is 1.5 hours





Walk Rating: Moderate

Meet at: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Art Cottage (bright blue building near entrance of park) 2021 NW 190th Street, Shoreline WA 98177

Walk Leader: Audrey Rachelle, City of Shoreline Artist in Residence

Public Art Program, Artist in Residence Program

The City of Shoreline Public Art Program is hosting the third season of residencies at the Saltwater Park Art Cottage, each two-months in duration and featuring local artists working onsite, experimenting with materials, methods, and the creative process. Pop-up art events, open houses, workshops, and other public engagement will unfold over the remaining calendar year at the art cottage, located near the top of the hill at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.



Shoreline Walks Program



Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.



For a full list of walks visit







