Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3





The chosen candidate will become part of a nationally recognized team and will have a strong potential for upward mobility. Close mentoring and training will be provided.



This position is required to provide daily supervision to the TMC technical engineering staff. Decisions made by this position can affect the safety and the flow of traffic on the freeway and the adjacent arterial systems.





The incumbent is expected to seek out more efficient and better ways to run the center and the regions roadways. This will coordinate and define innovative operational solutions to ITS design, construction, and implementation, which is critical to the success of the regions' ITS program.



The TMC supervisor is the team leader for the engineers, technicians, and interns working in the TMC. The supervisor and their staff are expected to make operational decisions on the fly, as well as leading operational and planning analysis of freeway and arterial operations.









Job description and application





This position guides others using strong leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of TMC operations.





Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,906 - $103,459 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC) is very excited to present a great opportunity for a motivated Engineer who has strong leadership skills and a potentially exceptional aptitude for Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) operations and improvement projects.