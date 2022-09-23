New veterinary clinic opens in Richmond Beach - Grand Opening event Saturday

Dr. Jeb Mortimer, doctor-owner: Jeb has been with SVA since 2000 and became an owner soon after. His veterinary interests are many and his curiosity and drive to learn more is part of what keeps SVA at the forefront of veterinary medicine.









Drs. Jeb and Kristine Mortimer will be there to meet the community. Kristie and Jeb met in veterinary school and have four children, a dog, two cats, various chickens, and usually have some variety of “pocket pet” as well.









Doctor’s hours are available by appointment now. We are welcoming the public to our grand opening event on Saturday, September 24th from 11am until 3pm.





Dr. Kristine Mortimer, Associate Doctor (and Jeb’s wife). Kristie worked in emergency veterinary medicine for many years at a practice called ACCES which was purchased by BluePearl and subsequently closed. Since then she has worked for SVA as a relief veterinarian as well as pioneering our telemedicine appointment program during the pandemic. With the opening of the RBAH location she will finally be seeing patients in person routinely.



During the event there will be a variety of beverage options as well as food, including some curated menu options from the newly opened Le Petit Paquet restaurant across the street.









Seattle Veterinary Associates (SVA) was founded in 1971 under the leadership of four veterinarians who were dissatisfied with both the quality and range of medical services available in the area. Doctors and staff will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP at richmondbeachvet.com





They built a company that has endured for over 50 years while remaining in the hands of doctor-owners who live locally and practice in the clinics they own. That personal engagement is part of what makes both being an employee and a client of SVA a special experience.





Come meet us and see why we’re different!







Seattle Veterinary Associates is excited to announce the opening of our newest animal hospital which is located in Shoreline.