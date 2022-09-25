Notes from Shoreline Council meeting September 19, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Pam Cross, reporter
Shoreline City Council 
Regular Meeting
September 19, 2022

Notes by Pam Cross

The Regular meeting was conducted in a hybrid manner with both in-person and virtual options to attend and participate.

General Public Comment

Letting dogs off-leash in parks that require leashes
  • Julie Jones, LFP, previously from Shoreline
Tree Retention
  • Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Tree Preservation Code Team
  • Nancy Morris, Shoreline
  • Derek Blackwell, Shoreline

Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Discussion on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Funding and Contingency Plan and the 2023-2023 Human Services Funding Plan and Authorization for the City Manager to Execute Contracts to Implement Approved Programs and Projects

Every other year the City reviews its human services funding allocation and develops a new two-year Funding Plan. The staff report was provided by Bethany Wolbrecht-Dunn, Community Services Manager and is available online.

Public Comment received

Public Hearing Comments (in person)

Support for King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC)
  • Lorna Holland, Kent
Support for Domestic Abuse Women's Network (DAWN)
  • Angela Mercado, Executive Director, Kent
Support for Hopelink
  • Cindy Donahue, Shoreline
Support for The Center for Human Services, Shoreline
  • Tanya Laskelle, Lynnwood
Support for North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA)
  • Heidi Shepherd, NUHSA Board President, Shoreline
Support for all citizens with disabilities
  • Laethan Wene, Shoreline
After a brief discussion Council agreed to have this come back on October 4 as a Consent Item.

Action Item 8(b). Public Hearing and Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at N 192nd Street, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 728390- 0532, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase

The staff report was provided by Nathan Daum, Economic Development Program Manager and is available online.

The City has the opportunity to acquire a half-acre parcel so as to expand the area of City public parks in an area of increasing density. This parcel, which is adjacent to the King County Metro Park n Ride on N 192nd Street and is identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 728390-0532, was identified by nearby community residents as an opportunity to preserve mature tree canopy and wildlife habitat and supported by low-income housing and supportive service providers planning or operating multifamily buildings nearby. The City Manager has entered into a fully-executed Purchase and Sale Agreement with the property owner at $2,000,000, subject to City Council approval.


Public Comments

None

Council Comments

The City applied to the King County Conservation Futures Tax (CFT) grant program for a 100% funding award and as such would require no matching funds from the City. This is a great opportunity to save trees and possibly add future trees. Little if any additional use is not expected.

VOTE

Passes unanimously.

Action Item 8(c) Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at 14534 10th Avenue NE, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 663290-0820, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase

The staff report was also provided by Nathan Daum, Economic Development Program Manager and is available online.

The City has the opportunity to acquire a 7,800 square-foot parcel, completing the PROS Plan’s two-parcel, approximately one-third-acre expansion of Paramount Open Space Park. This parcel, which is in the 145th Street Light Rail Station Subarea, together with the previously acquired parcel, would allow the preservation of existing trees, planting of new trees, expansion of wetlands, and improvements to streams.

The City applied to the King County Conservation Futures Tax (CFT) grant program for a 100% funding award and as such would require no matching funds from the City.




Public Comments

Pam Cross, Shoreline
Is use of purchased park properties limited to parks? Or could a future Council decide to develop or sell it?

Council Discussion

This is a parcel that provides excellent opportunity for restoration of a stream and conservation of this area. This is an environmental preservation move that I’m proud to support.

Does Shoreline have a provision, like the City of Seattle has, that once land is parkland, you have to maintain it as a park or replace it with something similar of the same acreage?
  • Reply: That would be a question for the parks, but for this particular acquisition we cannot sell or develop it. It will have a conservation identification, reported on the deed, so it will remain park space in perpetuity.
I think this would be something to look into.

If the CFT funding is not approved for this purchase, could the funds be used for someplace else?

We actually looked into this for a different case, and as I recollect, that is not an option. We would need to reapply because they make the determination of eligibility based on the specific location.

VOTE

Passes unanimously.

Action Item 8(d) Authorize the Mayor to Negotiate a Conditional Employment Agreement with the City Manager Finalist

During an Executive Session, Council decided on the finalist, Bristol Ellington.

VOTE

Passes 4-3.
Dissenting DM Robertson, CM McConnell, CM Mork 
(see previous article)


The staff report was presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director and  Christine Hopkins, Budget Analyst.

It included multiple tables and attachments. See full report here

The presentation was for informational purposes and to provide the City Council with a preview of the 2023-2024 proposed preliminary budget. Staff anticipated that Council may provide additional budget direction to the City Manager as a result of this review.

No action was required by the City Council.

Council then retired to an Executive Session.

Following that, there was a motion and second to direct the City Manager to finalize and execute a Settlement Agreement and Release with Grease Monkey in relation to the City's cost reimbursement for soil contamination and remediation.

The Vote passed unanimously.

The meeting was then adjourned.



