Notes from Shoreline Council meeting September 19, 2022

Reply: That would be a question for the parks, but for this particular acquisition we cannot sell or develop it. It will have a conservation identification, reported on the deed, so it will remain park space in perpetuity.





The staff report was presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director and Christine Hopkins, Budget Analyst.









The presentation was for informational purposes and to provide the City Council with a preview of the 2023-2024 proposed preliminary budget. Staff anticipated that Council may provide additional budget direction to the City Manager as a result of this review.





No action was required by the City Council.





Council then retired to an Executive Session.





Following that, there was a motion and second to direct the City Manager to finalize and execute a Settlement Agreement and Release with Grease Monkey in relation to the City's cost reimbursement for soil contamination and remediation.





The Vote passed unanimously.





The meeting was then adjourned.

This is a parcel that provides excellent opportunity for restoration of a stream and conservation of this area. This is an environmental preservation move that I’m proud to support.Does Shoreline have a provision, like the City of Seattle has, that once land is parkland, you have to maintain it as a park or replace it with something similar of the same acreage?I think this would be something to look into.If the CFT funding is not approved for this purchase, could the funds be used for someplace else?We actually looked into this for a different case, and as I recollect, that is not an option. We would need to reapply because they make the determination of eligibility based on the specific location.VOTEPasses unanimously.During an Executive Session, Council decided on the finalist, Bristol Ellington.VOTEPasses 4-3.Dissenting DM Robertson, CM McConnell, CM Mork