Shoreline Schools awarded $247,500 in grant funding for solar panel installations

Solar panels on Briarcrest Elementary Schools









Projects selected to receive this funding support community efforts to move toward sustainable energy sources and result in long-term energy cost savings that can be reallocated to other needs. Shoreline School District’s total of $247,500 in grant funding is the highest of all government agencies who were awarded this funding.





Aldercrest (Cascade K-8 and Home Education Exchange) solar panels

A 2010 voter-approved bond has funded the construction of Shorecrest and Shorewood high schools, and a 2006 voter-approved bond funded a roof replacement at Syre Elementary.









“I appreciate and am so proud of our Capital Projects department’s foresight to prepare our buildings for sustainable energy and their work in applying for these state grants. We are excited to have been selected for these grants!” said Superintendent Susana Reyes. “The past bonds that were approved by Shoreline and Lake Forest Park voters continue to benefit our schools, and we are deeply grateful for this support from our community.“

Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center has solar panels

The three schools planned to receive solar panels will join Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, Einstein Middle School, Kellogg Middle School, Parkwood Elementary School, Briarcrest Elementary School, and Aldercrest (Cascade K-8 and the Home Education Exchange) as Shoreline schools that have solar panels installed. These past projects allowed the district to apply for and take advantage of this grant opportunity, and funds from the 2006 bond will contribute to the solar project costs. To have solar panels installed, buildings must have electrical systems and roofs that can accommodate the panels and the system.









The district is in the process of reviewing proposals and designs for the three systems, with construction planned to begin in the summer of 2023, or possibly sooner.



Read the full press release from the WA State Department of Commerce here.







While the grant funding does not cover the entire cost of these solar panel installation projects, it does help reduce the district's expenditure significantly.

The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded Shoreline School District three grants of $82,500 each to fund solar panel installation projects at