Cottage Housing virtual open house October 5, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022
|Cottage housing photo by Sightline Institute
Cottage Housing Virtual Open House, Wednesday, October 5, 6:30 – 8:30pm
Online Offering from the City of Shoreline
You are invited to a virtual open house Zoom meeting to learn about cottage housing in Shoreline.
Register in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
If you are unable to make it, the presentation will be recorded and posted on the City’s Cottage Housing website.
