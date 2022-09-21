Shorewood Feeder Basketball program for westside girls

Do you know a girl in 5th-8th grade who plays basketball?

Is she zoned to attend Shorewood High School in the future?

If so, she may be interested in trying out for Shorewood Feeder Basketball!

10/5 @ 6-7:30pm

5th/6th Grades:





From 5th-8th grade, players and parents are able to build relationships with each other, strengthening the basketball culture in our community.





Girls have the opportunity to connect and build relationships with the current players on the Varsity and JV team in order to have role models as they aspire to represent the blue and green themselves.









What to expect?

Teams will practice twice a week

Teams will play 1-2 games a weekend that are held at various high school locations

Tryouts are held annually in the Fall Link to more information:



Link to tryout register:







The feeder program plays in the North Puget Sound Travel League from December to March, mirroring the length of the high school season. Our coaches are invested in the basketball community in Shoreline and are dedicated to giving girls the tools they need to be successful on and off the court.What to expect?Link to more information: https://www.shorelinesportsfoundation.org/sw Link to tryout register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoOlQ2BvkhmqTb6lyKVLVxTpXWNuM_NUhoaTBnrWaE-AznKg/viewform

10/6 @ 4:30-6pmWhat is Feeder Basketball?The Shorewood Feeder Basketball program helps girls zoned for Shorewood reach their full potential in preparation for their high school basketball careers.