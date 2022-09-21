Shorewood Feeder Basketball program for westside girls
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Is she zoned to attend Shorewood High School in the future?
If so, she may be interested in trying out for Shorewood Feeder Basketball!
7th/8th Grades:
10/5 @ 6-7:30pm
5th/6th Grades:
10/6 @ 4:30-6pm
What is Feeder Basketball?
The Shorewood Feeder Basketball program helps girls zoned for Shorewood reach their full potential in preparation for their high school basketball careers.
From 5th-8th grade, players and parents are able to build relationships with each other, strengthening the basketball culture in our community.
Girls have the opportunity to connect and build relationships with the current players on the Varsity and JV team in order to have role models as they aspire to represent the blue and green themselves.
The feeder program plays in the North Puget Sound Travel League from December to March, mirroring the length of the high school season. Our coaches are invested in the basketball community in Shoreline and are dedicated to giving girls the tools they need to be successful on and off the court.
What to expect?
Link to tryout register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoOlQ2BvkhmqTb6lyKVLVxTpXWNuM_NUhoaTBnrWaE-AznKg/viewform
- Teams will practice twice a week
- Teams will play 1-2 games a weekend that are held at various high school locations
- Tryouts are held annually in the Fall
